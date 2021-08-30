I am disappointed to learn that the “Great” State of Maine air show is returning to Brunswick. I feel it is a waste of our tax dollars and glorifies war machinery. It uses a great deal of fuel and contributes to climate change. It is defended as a boost to our local economy, but is this how we want to fatten our wallets?

I hope to leave town during the “show” to avoid the noise, the traffic and the futility it brings.

Carl Smith

Brunswick

