I am disappointed to learn that the “Great” State of Maine air show is returning to Brunswick. I feel it is a waste of our tax dollars and glorifies war machinery. It uses a great deal of fuel and contributes to climate change. It is defended as a boost to our local economy, but is this how we want to fatten our wallets?
I hope to leave town during the “show” to avoid the noise, the traffic and the futility it brings.
Carl Smith
Brunswick
