ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox pitcher Martin Pérez has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth person in the organization since Friday.

“We found out not too long ago,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said at Tropicana Field on Monday. “So we’re going through the process, through protocol, close contact, people getting tested and everything else.”

Pérez, who began the season as a starter but has been working out of Boston’s bullpen in recent weeks, is the third player on the road trip and the fourth person who is traveling with the team to test positive.

Kiké Hernández tested positive on Friday. Christian Arroyo and Red Sox strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose tested positive on Sunday.

“We have to be patient,” Cora said when asked about roster moves. “There’s a taxi squad here. They have to get tested. We have to go through a lot and then we’ll decide who we’re going to add.”

Connor Wong, Jack Lopez, Raynel Espinal, Phillips Valdez and John Schreiber are here on the taxi squad.

Reliever Ryan Brasier has joined the team in St. Petersburg. He could be added to the roster this week, but he’s not a candidate to take Pérez’s spot today.

“He’ll get his work in and then we’ll decide what we’re going to do next with him,” Cora said.

Boston opened a four-game series against the Rays on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

The Red Sox were hoping starter Nick Pivetta to go deep with the bullpen already is taxed and now without Pérez.

“It’s important. We know where we are bullpen-wise,” Cora said. “Obviously it’s not perfect coming into this series. But at the same time, it is where we’re at.”

PEACOCK JOINING RED SOX: The Red Sox acquired pitcher Brad Peacock from the Cleveland Indians in a minor league trade Monday. Boston sent cash considerations to Cleveland.

He is flying to Tampa Bay on Monday night and could join the major league team.

The 33-year-old right-hander has a 4.01 ERA, 4.22 FIP and 1.30 WHIP in 181 career outings (83 starts) in the big leagues but he has struggled this season in Triple A. Peacock is 0-4 with a 7.68 ERA (34 innings, 29 earned runs) and 1.56 WHIP in 11 games (10 starts) for Triple-A Indianapolis this season. He has pitched better in August with a 4.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .232 batting average against in five starts.

Peacock pitched for the Houston Astros from 2013-20, posting a 4.08 ERA in 178 outings (81 starts). He enjoyed a terrific run from 2016-18, posting a 16-8 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 3.47 FIP in 105 outings (27 starts). Peacock spent time on the IL with Houston last season because of right shoulder discomfort. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder after last season.

