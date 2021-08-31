ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Red Sox (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay Rays (Rasmussen 1-1) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but the star was replaced defensively in the second.

It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues having a daily impact on the playoff-contending Red Sox, who are just a game ahead of Oakland for the last wild-card spot. Oakland has played two fewer games.

Franco and Austin Meadows had RBI singles and Yandy Diaz hit a two-run double during a six-run third for the Rays, who are a franchise-best 36 games over .500 at 84-48.

Franco has a 31-game on-base streak, which is the fifth-longest by a player under 21. Meadows has 93 RBI.

Arozarena homered in the second for the AL East leaders.

Kyle Schwarber, who hit a solo homer in the sixth, and J.D. Martinez had RBI singles in the ninth off Dietrich Enns that got Boston within 8-5.

Andrew Kittredge replaced Enns and struck out pinch-hitter Travis Shaw and Rafael Devers with two on to get his fifth save.

Devers picked up his 97th RBI with an eighth-inning single as Boston outhit the Rays 10-5.

Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

Brad Peacock (0-1), acquired from Cleveland Monday for cash, started for the beleaguered Boston pitching staff and gave up five runs, two hits, two walks and hit a batter over 2 1/3 innings in his first big league appearance since last Sept. 10 with Houston.

