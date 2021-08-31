Portland police are investigating another report of gunshots fired, this one early Tuesday morning in the East Deering neighborhood.

The shots were fired near the intersection of Johansen Street and Washington Avenue around 4:45 a.m., according to a news release from spokesman David Singer. Singer said witnesses reported seeing two dark-colored sedans driving past the 30 block of Johansen Street around the time of the shooting. No one has been arrested, and no injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s shooting was the fifth since June 26, police said.

Last week, Portland police charged a 17-year-old boy with elevated aggravated assault in connection with a shooting on Greenleaf Street last Wednesday, Aug. 25. The shooting in the East Bayside neighborhood seriously injured one person, and the teen is being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Police said the shooting victim is a 34-year-old man. Witnesses told officers they saw several males running from the scene.

Portland police arrested a Westbrook man on July 30 and charged him with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly left a vehicle near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Riverton Drive early June 26 and fired a handgun at another vehicle. No one was injured, and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

On Aug. 22, Portland police responded to reports of shots fired near Frigate Lane, a street in East Deering. Officers recovered fragments of several rounds fired in and around the front door of an apartment. No injuries were reported. Witnesses told police they saw a suspect fire his weapon before running off and leaving in a gold sedan with tinted windows.

The fifth incident occurred late on July 5, after Portland police had responded to a gathering of about 300 people who were setting off fireworks illegally in Kennedy Park. Shortly after midnight on July 6, police responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of Greenleaf Street. The man fired 10 shots, but no injuries were reported.

