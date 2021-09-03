Sen. Susan Collins, in voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, reassured us that a woman’s right to choose, codified in Roe v. Wade, would be secure … that Kavanaugh would never vote to overturn that precedent.
Before the vote to confirm, Collins talked to Kavanaugh. She trusted him. And, as we now see, she got played by him. True, the court’s decision yesterday in Whole Woman’s Health v. Paxton (with Kavanaugh voting with the majority) does not specifically overturn Roe. It does, however, effectively undermine that landmark ruling, and it clears the way for doing away with it altogether.
In voting for the 2017 Tax Cut law, Collins received assurances that were never honored. In voting not to impeach President Trump, Collins was reassured that Trump had “learned his lesson.” And, in supporting Kavanaugh, Collins again believed an empty promise.
Is this persistent desire to believe hollow assurances a case of mere gullibility or is it something more disturbing: a cynical bet that voters will forget the promises and forget Collins’ role in turning America further to the extreme right?
We have not forgotten, senator. Shame on you for leading us down these dangerous paths.
The Rev. Dr. James Gertmenian
Cumberland Foreside
