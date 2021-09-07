Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick is holding a Run for Kids 5k Race/Walk on Oct. 3 to raise money to match more youth facing adversity with trained and supported volunteer Bigs.

The race starts at Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave, Brunswick, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the race starting at 10 a.m. A one-mile Kid’s Fun Run occurs at 9:30 a.m., with no registration needed.

To learn more and to register, visit bbbsbathbrunswick.org/run-for-kids or call (207) 729-7736.

The event is hosted by Flight Deck Brewing and Wild Oats Bakery and Café. The event is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, RE/MAX Riverside, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust and The Times Record.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick receives no state or federal funding. Fundraising events encompass a large amount of the organization’s operating budget and ability to deliver its mission.

