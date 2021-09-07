BRUNSWICK — Drake Byrd scored a goal in each half as the Bowdoin men’s soccer team beat the University of New England 3-0 on Tuesday.

Minseo Bae also scored for Bowdoin (1-0) and Ryan Houseman had an assist.

Triston O’Hagan had 15 saves for UNE (1-2-0).

BATES 9, MAINE MARITIME 0: Rex Lane had three goals as the Bobcats (1-0) cruised to a win over the Mariners (0-3) in Lewiston.

Owen Keleher and Gerard Costa Farre each added two goals and an assist for Bates. Charlie Cronin also had a goal and an assist, and Juan-Sebastian Niehenke had one goal.

Maxwell Tomlin and Matthew Castella combined for five saves for Maine Maritime.

FOOTBALL: Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll.

It is the second time in the last three seasons and the third in the last five that the SEC is sitting 1-2 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. Alabama and LSU had a four-week run as Nos. 1 and 2 in the 2019 season before they played each other.

The Crimson Tide strengthened their hold on No. 1 after it throttled Miami in the first full week of the regular season. Alabama received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 it had in the preseason poll. Georgia received four first-place votes after beating Clemson 10-3 in the opening weekend’s biggest game.

Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth, giving the SEC three teams in the top five. Clemson fell three spots to sixth, marking the first time the Tigers have been out of the top four since 2017. Clemson dropped as low as No. 7 that season before finishing fourth.

No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 Notre Dame moved up one spot each. Iowa State dropped two places to No. 9, one spot ahead of No. 10 Iowa, heading into their rivalry game on Saturday.

No. 16 UCLA is ranked for the first time since a brief stay at No. 25 in 2017, Jim Mora’s last season as coach of the Bruins. It has been a slow climb back for UCLA under Chip Kelly, but a 2-0 start and a 38-27 victory against LSU pushed the Bruins into the rankings. LSU dropped out of the rankings from No. 16.

• Kevin Harris is finally healthy enough to play college football again after his breakthrough season as one of the Southeastern Conference’s top rushers.

Harris finished with 1,138 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, leading the SEC with 113.8 yards a game last season. His touchdowns were second only in the league to Alabama’s Najee Harris.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Gamecock was eager to keep that going this year. However, back surgery to correct what he and South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer called a “minor procedure” led Harris to miss all of spring camp and much of the summer.

Harris will play for the Gamecocks (1-0) at East Carolina (0-1) on Saturday.

The tailback “looked good out there” for Tuesday’s practice, Beamer said. “He’ll help. It’s another back in the room.”

BASKETBALL: Gonzaga Coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.

Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene police around 8 p.m. Monday after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding,” according to a police report.

The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated.

Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford released a statement saying the school is aware of the report regarding Few.

• Herb Magee, the Hall of Famer known as “The Shot Doc” whose 1,123 career wins trail only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski among all active coaches, will retire from Jefferson University at the end of the season.

Magee is the only basketball coach to have achieved that many wins all at his alma mater, which has gone by various names over the years.

The Division II Rams did not play last season because of the pandemic. The 80-year-old Magee will coach this season before he hands over the reigns to successor Jimmy Reilly. Reilly has been a member of Magee’s staff since 2007.

Magee is 1,123-444 record (.717 winning percentage) over 53 seasons. Krzyzewski, set to retire after one more season at Duke, is the only college basketball coach in all divisions with more wins (1,170).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous