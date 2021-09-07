BRUNSWICK, ME: A crewmember waves to the crowd from the top of the Blue Angels' plane, known as Fat Albert, as it prepares for take-off. Nina Mahaleris/The Times Record. Nina Mahaleris/The Times Record

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
brunswick me, Times Record News, U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles