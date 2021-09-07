The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Bowdoin.

Police say George Hillman, 75, went for a walk on Meadow Road Tuesday and was last seen at 1:30 p.m.

Hillman has white hair and a beard. He is 5’9’’ tall and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown sneakers and a racing t-shirt. He has a medical condition, according to authorities.

The Warden Service and the Brunswick Police Department are assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts should call (207) 443-9711 or 911.

