To the parents who don’t want their child to wear a mask in school: Have the school give you a waiver form to sign saying that you will not hold the school administration, teachers, etc., responsible if your child gets sick from COVID or any of the variants.
It’s time to put this issue to rest!
Dennis Ouellette
Saco
