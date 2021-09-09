As we all know, New York City and surrounding areas received over 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, and the flooding led to many lost lives. The experts pointed out that unless we reduce our carbon emissions, we will experience more supersized hurricanes and other environment aberrations in future years.
Just three days later, government officials arranged for the Blue Angels to come to Maine so we could watch their maneuvers. What they failed to say is that every time the Blue Angels hold a show, they generate over 200,000 pounds of CO2. That, of course, significantly increases global warming, right when we are being told we should reduce it.
What are these people in Washington thinking? The United States military is one of the biggest polluters on the planet, ranking higher than about 140 countries in terms of its carbon emissions, researchers at Durham and Lancaster universities in England have found. Putting on an air show for no reason other than our entertainment makes no sense at all.
If people want to “respect life,” we should start with sane environmental policies that reduce carbon emissions, and that includes our military, only when absolutely necessary for the defense of our country from an immediate threat.
Cushman and Maureen Anthony
Yarmouth
