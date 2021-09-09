It’s a weekday and about a quarter to 6 on a warm, humid evening in July. I am riding my bike home from work and am slowly making my way up Preble Street hill in the paved and clearly marked bike lane.

As I approach the top of the hill, a driver pulls up behind me, proceeding to move to the right to park, almost hitting me. In spite of my signaling clearly to the driver, wearing a reflective jersey, having a flashing rear light and biking in the bike lane, the person still proceeded to try to run into me.

I wish I could say this was an isolated incident and something that rarely has happened during my time biking in Maine. But these incidents are not isolated. I have never seen more reckless, discourteous driving in my entire life. I have been honked at, flipped off and nearly hit, and I have seen this happen to other walkers and cyclists as well.

Not only is reckless driving blatantly unacceptable, but it also can be dangerous and life threatening. We need to reclaim our streets and make them safe. Driving is not the way of the future. Cars are destructive, carbon-guzzling weapons. They embody greed and consumerism and take up empty space.

Let’s work together to empower the pedestrian, not the car. And if you choose to drive, please, be compassionate and think about your actions because they do have consequences.

Samantha Peikes

Portland

