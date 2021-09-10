Re: “Letter to the editor: Plan to fire unvaccinated workers clashes with MaineHealth’s values,” by Nancy Chaves (Aug. 27):

A registered nurse of 30 years would rather quit her job than get vaccinated with a vaccine that has been tested on over a billion people, with no serious side effects, and is readily available and free.

No longer holding her job is heartbreaking, but not so heartbreaking that she will get vaccinated with a vaccine that has been tested on over a billion people, with no serious side effects, and is readily available and free.

She cares for the residents she serves but would risk exposing them to a horrible disease, that may kill them, rather than get vaccinated with a vaccine that has been tested on over a billion people, with no serious side effects, and is readily available and free.

It doesn’t sound to me like she cares much for her job, patients or co-workers. If I were a nurse and had concerns about the vaccine, I would get it anyway to protect my patients. If I were an emergency medical technician, a firefighter, a police officer, a doctor, a day care worker or a teacher, I would get the vaccine, even if I had doubts, because it’s what responsible adults in those professions do to protect others.

Nancy, please find it in your heart to get vaccinated.

Rob Glenn

Harpswell

