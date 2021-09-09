I’m not eloquent, so I ask that you Google journalist Christopher D. Cook’s 2019 essay “The Problem With the Blue Angels” to see the several reasons that they should never return to Maine. They waste huge amounts of fossil fuels, waste our taxes, pollute the atmosphere, endanger the public and celebrate death. My wife and I are former Brunswick residents, who were subject to the Blue Angels’ visits too often.

However, I remember their pilots as nice guys and courteous professionals. During their appearance on July 26, 1992, a few small private planes, including our Cessna 170A, were invited there for static display. At the end of the day, the Blue Angels waited while I left first, flying at the speed of a Chevrolet.

Richard Dreselly

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: