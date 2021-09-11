SCARBOROUGH – James Douglas Shaver, 96, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Scarborough. He was born in Utica, N.Y. on April 27, 1925. He lived in Maine for the past 45 years.

During WWII he was a 2nd Lieutenant and Army Air Corp B-25 Pilot. He attended Cornell University and worked in the paper industry as an engineer and consultant in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

He was predeceased by his former wife, Mary Alice Brockett Shaver; and a daughter, Becky Shaver Browning; his companion of 20 years, Arlene Mary Keller of Camden also preceded him in death.

He is survived by three children, James Douglas Shaver II, Tracy Shaver Holtzman (David) and Mary Kay Pascal; and nine grandchildren.

His body has been donated to a local medical school. He requested no service and no donations.

Guest Book