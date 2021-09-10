KENNEBUNK – Shirley D’Uva passed away at her home peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Dec. 16, 1933, in Newark, N.J., the daughter of Clayton and Dorothea Marchesani Record.

Shirley graduated from Belleville High School in 1951. She married her childhood sweetheart Angelo “Rudy” D’Uva. She was a member of the Italian Heritage Club and was active at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Lyman.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking and homemaking for her daughter and granddaughters.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2007, her son, Markangelo in 2003, and her brother, Ronald in 2007.

She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Valliere, her daughter-in-law, Christine “Christy” D’Uva Russillo, two brothers Clayton Record Jr., and Albert Record, and two granddaughters, Chelsea Valliere and Marina Valliere.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach Street, Saco on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m., Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is respectfully handling her arrangements.

