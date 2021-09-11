TOPSHAM – Sue passed away peacefully and with grace after an 18-month battle with cancer on Aug. 10, 2021 at the Highlands in Topsham, Maine. While Sue lived with cancer during this last year and a half, she never let it define her or stop her from doing what she loved. Born in Rochester, N.Y., on Jan. 10, 1931, Sue graduated from The Harley School in Rochester. While attending Harley, Sue met her future husband, Gerald Edwin Colson, when he was elected President and she was elected Vice-President of their junior class. They remained a team throughout their life from their first date in October 1947 until Gerry’s death in February 2017. Sue received her Bachelors in Physical Education from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., and married Gerry shortly after on Aug. 20, 1952. A loving partner, Sue worked as a secretary to support Gerry while he completed his MBA at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., where their first child, David, was born. Their second child Deborah (Debka) was born two years later in Corning, N.Y., after Gerry accepted a job at the Corning Glass Works. Sue treasured parenthood and family life. She also embraced the new opportunities that arrived with Gerry’s work transfers to Toronto, Canada; Painted Post, N.Y.; and Wilmington, N.C. Sue developed a volunteer program through the United Methodist Church in Painted Post and, when they moved to Wilmington, was hired as the first Director of the local Voluntary Action Center.Seeking a supportive educational environment for her two teenage children during the tumultuous 1970s, Sue took an exploratory trip north to New England with her son to see alternative high schools. They discovered The Meeting School, a Quaker co-educational boarding school in Rindge, New Hampshire, which became a catalyst for many important life changes for the entire family. After 20 years of corporate life, and while Debka attended the Meeting School, Sue and Gerry bought a picture framing, paint and art supply store in Peekskill, N.Y. The two of them managed the store together for five years until their son was ready to launch New Leaf Farm in Durham, one of Maine’s early certified organic farms. In addition to planting, harvesting and marketing the farm’s vegetables and herbs, Sue put her organizational skills to work as the farm’s bookkeeper over the next 30 years. Throughout her life, Sue relished summers spent near lakes. As a child, she swam and sailed with her beloved extended family in a cluster of cottages built by her grandmother on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. She learned to canoe as a young camper in Algonquin Park, Ontario and subsequently returned for canoe camping trips with Gerry and their two children. Later, Sue and Gerry created a treasure trove of idyllic family memories, first on Sebago and then on Crescent Lake in Maine. She loved spending “green and blue days” by the water with her children, grandchildren and friends. Sue stayed on top of current events and became a regular supporter of progressive social causes, educational institutions, and environmental organizations. She took great pleasure in maintaining her connections with family and friends through letters, emails and phone calls and was always glad to learn about, as well as share, the small details and pleasures of life. Many have spoken of her kindness and thoughtful insights. Sue is survived by her daughter Debka and her son David, his wife Christine, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and more dear friends and extended family than can be counted. Her family will remember her for her commitment to fun and to life, and for generously sharing ice cream and cookies, as well as her ever-present love and support. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sue’s honor to the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM.org).

Guest Book