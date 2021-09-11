A pedestrian was killed Friday night when she was hit by a pickup truck on Route 302 in Windham, police said in a news release.

The woman was hit shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection with Trails End Road in North Windham by an eastbound 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Margaret Hunter, 51, of Cape Elizabeth, police Capt. William Andrew said in the release. The pedestrian, who was 47, died at the scene and Hunter was uninjured.

Police withheld the victim’s name while they worked to contact her family. They said the road in the area of the crash was closed for about 2½ hours.

The crash remained under investigation early Saturday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: