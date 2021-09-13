BATH — When the Morse and Mt. Ararat field hockey teams face off against one another, it’s a safe bet the game will be competitive. Monday afternoon was no different as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at McMann Field.

“I think it’s always a close battle between us, we’ve come to expect it,” said Mt. Ararat co-captain Megan Reed, who helped anchor the Eagles’ defense on Monday. “They have a ton of fast girls and we know what they like to do, so we anticipated it to be close.”

Mt. Ararat senior Lily Kosloski scored to give her team a 1-0 lead toward the end of the first quarter when she converted a pass from fellow classmate Paige Witwicki. The Eagles (2-1-2) held that lead until the end of the third quarter when Morse’s (1-1-1) Dylan Barr tied things up at 1-1 just after the buzzer sounded with extra time given. Both sides were held in check throughout the remainder of the game.

“That was a very competitive game that really could’ve gone either way,” said Morse’s Lily Clifford. “We really came together out there today as a unit. I’m so proud of how this team worked.”

It was the second time in the last three games that Mt. Ararat played a double-overtime game. To say there were some tired legs toward the end of the game would be an understatement.

“Conditioning is a big piece for us. It’s something we worked on a lot during the preseason,” said Reed. “I think we’re built for it. We can handle long games like we have over the past week or so.”

The same went for the Shipbuilders.

“Conditioning is a huge factor for games like this and Coach (Kerri) Reno knows it,” said Clifford. “It’s moments like this that make all the running in the preseason worth it. I hope I have enough left for tomorrow.”

The Shipbuilders won’t have time to rest as they travel to Rockland to take on Oceanside on Tuesday afternoon.

The play between the lines was about as even as it can be. Corners were awarded to both teams six times apiece, while Mt. Ararat held a 10-7 edge in shots on goal. Piper Cohen of Mt. Ararat made six saves, including one to rob Coco Cashman on what would’ve been a game-winner in overtime, while Morse goalie Gracie Hawkes made nine saves.

“The defense on both sides was great as well as the goalies,” said Reno.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead halfway through the first quarter when Witwicki forced a turnover in her own end and found Kosloski with a pretty pass for the 1-0 lead. Morse responded at the end of third after a save off the pad of Cohen found Barr, who put it home to tie things up at 1-1.

“We know what to expect when we see them later in the season,” said Reed, referring to the rematch between the two sides in Topsham on Oct. 4. “We’ll be ready but they will be too.”

