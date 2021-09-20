Morse High School will hold a belated ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate with the community the completion of the new $75.3 million school.

Students, however, have been attending classes at their new school since February 2020.

“It would’ve been nice to do more of a public event back when we opened in February, but unfortunately, it wasn’t safe to so then,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Morse High School Principal Eric Varney. “We wanted to give people the opportunity to get vaccinated first if they choose.”

Although students have been in the school for months, Varney said he feels the ribbon cutting “is still needed” and “doesn’t feel after- he fact” because all 624 students are in school full-time this year.

“It’s wonderful in a lot of ways to have students back,” said Varney. “It feels like school again with students engaging with teachers and all their peers, but it still poses its challenges because the pandemic isn’t over.”

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the main entrance to the high school at 826 Shipbuilders Drive off of Congress Avenue in Bath. Snacks and refreshments made by students in the culinary arts program at Bath Regional Career and Technical Center will be served. Morse High School students and staff will be available to give tours of the new school.

