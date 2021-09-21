Allegations of hazing, bullying and harassment have surfaced among student-athletes at Brunswick High School, according to a letter sent to high school football parents from Superintendent Phil Potenziano on Thursday.
“Based on the information brought forward to us about hazing activities that allegedly took place at our football team retreat at Thompson’s Point in August, we have launched an investigation to uncover any violation of school rules and determine appropriate action,” Potenziano wrote. “Our intention is to investigate allegations, get the facts, and honor the due process rights of students and contract rights of staff as part of the process.”
According to Potenziano, legal counsel and and local law enforcement may be involved if appropriate.
“When an investigation uncovers inappropriate action or a violation of school rules, we address the conduct in a manner that complies with applicable law and our policies and that is appropriate in the circumstances,” Potenziano wrote.
The details of the incident are not being released while the investigation is underway, Potenziano said.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
A $10 million gift, USM’s largest ever, to help build new home for music school
-
Times Record
Allegations of hazing surface among student-athletes at Brunswick High School
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Doug Michaud remembered as positive, loving, funny
-
Business
Amazon, Chobani, more than 30 companies vow to hire Afghan refugees
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Six on ballot for two Windham seats on RSU 14 Board of Directors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.