Allegations of hazing, bullying and harassment have surfaced among student-athletes at Brunswick High School, according to a letter sent to high school football parents from Superintendent Phil Potenziano on Thursday.

“Based on the information brought forward to us about hazing activities that allegedly took place at our football team retreat at Thompson’s Point in August, we have launched an investigation to uncover any violation of school rules and determine appropriate action,” Potenziano wrote. “Our intention is to investigate allegations, get the facts, and honor the due process rights of students and contract rights of staff as part of the process.”

According to Potenziano, legal counsel and and local law enforcement may be involved if appropriate.

“When an investigation uncovers inappropriate action or a violation of school rules, we address the conduct in a manner that complies with applicable law and our policies and that is appropriate in the circumstances,” Potenziano wrote.

The details of the incident are not being released while the investigation is underway, Potenziano said.

This story will be updated.

