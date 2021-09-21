The last few games have been a battle for the Brunswick girls soccer team.

Despite sitting at a perfect 5-0 record near the top of the Class A North standings, head coach Martyn Davison is still looking to find that perfect lineup that every soccer coach desires.

“We’ve continued to play well but have unfortunately picked up a few injuries,” Davison said. “We don’t like to make excuses, but we’ve had to change the team around a little bit and bring in some different personnel, all of whom have played very well.”

With 5-0 and 1-0 wins over Class B rival Morse in their past two games, the Dragons schedule doesn’t get any easier with Bangor, Messalonskee, and two games with Camden Hills on the horizon.

“Our strength all season has been our depth,” added Davison. “That depth will be tested in the upcoming weeks ahead.”

While Brunswick has a tough rough ahead, it has dominated the competition thus far. The Dragons have outscored their opponents 27-0 through their first five games. Senior striker Molly Taub and freshman striker Alexis Morin lead the team with eight goals apiece.

• • •

After a slow start, along with a tough schedule, the Freeport girls soccer team has seemed to have found its groove. Despite being a young and inexperienced team, head coach David Intraversato has seen improvement through the first few weeks of the season.

“We started slow and switched some things around,” said Intraversato, whose team is off to a 1-4 start and sits in the middle of the Class B South standings. “We gained a lot of confidence in our (2-0) loss against Cape, we proved to ourselves that we can play with them.”

Freeport earned its first win of the season in last week’s 7-0 stomping of Lake Region. Sophomore forward Luci Bourgeois scored three goals in the win.

“After our offense struggled it was good to see us break through as we did,” Intraversato said. “It seems like we’re starting to come into our own.”

The Falcons have been anchored on defense by goalie Amanda Panciocco and sweeper Kenzie Cochran. Megan Driscoll has continued to provide “true leadership on and off the field” according to Intraversato.

Freeport faces Fryeburg Academy twice and Gray-New Gloucester to close out September.

• • •

The Morse girls soccer team also finds itself at 1-4 as it heads into the final full week of September. After a win over Oceanside, the Shipbuilders were dealt with three straight Class A crossover games; two with Brunswick and another with Mt. Ararat.

“We’ve yet to reach our full potential,” said Shipbuilders head coach Branden Noltkamper. “Our improvement continues to show every day.”

The Shipbuilders should be able to find some wins with a heavy conference schedule on the horizon.

Kaylee Creamer, Wren Tetreault, and Layne Brewer, who transferred from Brunswick this year, have been leading the team on and off the field according to Noltkamper.

• • •

In Class A boys, Brunswick and Mt. Ararat are off to strong starts. With Brunswick sitting at 5-0 and Mt. Ararat at 3-1-1, Midcoast teams are hoping to continue their strong starts as schedules start to heat up.

After back-to-back shutout victories over Morse, Brunswick has dates with Bangor, Camden Hills, Messalonskee, and Lewiston on the horizon. Mt. Ararat has Mt. Blue, Messalonskee, and Lewiston on the docket in its next three games.

Like the Brunswick girls, the Brunswick boys have dominated thus far, outscoring its opponents 19-1. The Eagles have had their fair share of goals too, scoring 18 goals through their first five games while allowing just six.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: