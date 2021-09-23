The Freeport and Lisbon football teams had quite the different start to the season.

The Falcons won their first two games before falling to Foxcroft Academy 28-12 last weekend. Winless Lisbon (0-2), meanwhile, is coming off a 24-13 loss to Oak Hill, a game in which they led entering the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, both teams come into Saturday’s showdown with plenty to prove.

“We’ve done some great things in practice this week that we hope to execute on Saturday,” said Lisbon head coach Chris Kates.

Lisbon has shown promise in each of its first two games but has yet to earn that elusive first win. Freeport, despite the loss last weekend, is still feeling good about where it stands near the halfway point of the season.

Here’s a closer look at the Class D showdown.

When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Thompson Field, Lisbon High School

Lisbon coach Chris Kates on Freeport: “They’re an athletic team with a lot of speed that can cause some problems in the trenches. They present challenges on both sides of the ball that we are working on this week to try and stop.”

Keys to the Game: Lisbon has struggled to hold onto the football, and it needs better ball security if it hopes to upend the Falcons. The Falcons defense was a bit exposed in last weeks’ 28-12 loss to Foxcroft Academy as it had allowed just 12 points combined in their first two games. Led by Cam Desrosiers and the Casale twins, Tony and Danny, the defense should bounce back against a more run-heavy offense that Lisbon likes to employ. The Greyhounds offensive line, led by Owen Smith and Chance Versey, will look to provide holes up front for Nick Blair and Jack Ramich. Jimmy Fitzsimmons lines up under center but will likely run more than he does throw.

“The key for us is to limit our turnovers and not have those mental lapses,” said Kates. “Stuff like this is common for a young team like us, we’re just looking to limit those mistakes.”

Freeport’s offense will continue to rely on halfbacks Nick White and Tony Casale. Quarterback Aidan Heath went 5 for 9 last week with just over 100 yards passing and should be a factor again against a Lisbon defense that’s allowed 57 points in two games. Heath is capable of making plays through the air with Danny Casale lining up out wide. The Falcons’ dynamic offensive attack will likely give the Greyhounds problems on defense, a challenge that Kates emphasizes his players are ready to attack.

