A Hancock County Sheriff deputy has died after he was struck and killed by a motorist on Route 3 in Trenton, just south of Ellsworth, early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, Deputy Luke Gross responded to a call of a vehicle that had gone off the road shortly before 4 a.m. While at the scene and out of his police vehicle, Gross was struck. He did not survive his injuries.

“The family is appreciative of all of your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragedy,” the release said. “We ask that you please honor their request and give them the space needed to grieve.”

No other information was available late Thursday morning, but officials scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m.

Gov. Janet Mills released a statement of condolences and said she will direct U.S. and Maine flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of Gross’ service.

“Today, we mourn the loss of Deputy Gross, a member of Maine’s law enforcement community killed in the line of duty,” Milss said. “My heart goes out to his friends, family, and fellow officers. May we always remember that our law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants who risk their own lives every day to protect the safety of Maine people.

“Deputy Gross ended his watch protecting our great state, and his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues around the state.”

This story will be updated.

