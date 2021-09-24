State officials reported 714 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the delta variant continues to spread across Maine, particularly in some rural areas of the state.

While the latest surge of COVID-19 appears to be easing in some areas of the country, Maine is still experiencing some of the state’s highest case numbers for the pandemic as well as record-high hospitalizations. The seven-day average of new cases remained relatively flat at 467 as of Friday, up slightly from an average of 456 two weeks ago but exponentially higher than the few dozen cases being reported daily in June and early July.

There were no additional deaths reported on Friday.

Penobscot County continues to experience the highest case numbers in the state, with 137 new cases reported on Friday. The counties with the highest transmission rate over the past seven days are Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties, although all 16 of Maine’s counties are currently designated as experiencing “high” transmission rates under federal criteria. As a result, masking is recommended — but not required — in all indoor, public settings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Schools across the state are reporting cases in students and staff, resulting in quarantines and some districts switching back temporarily to virtual instruction.

On Thursday, the Maine Department of Education reported that a total of 2,080 cases of COVID-19 had been reported by schools across the state over the past 30 days, up from 1,390 cases one week ago. The department also reported 72 outbreaks in schools in the past 30 days compared to 52 outbreaks last week.

Maine has about 710 schools, with an enrollment of roughly 172,000 students and 47,000 school staff members. Despite higher case numbers than last school year, state and local officials have said in-person learning can continue as long as schools follow the proper health and safety protocols such as requiring masks indoors and encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

While health care workers statewide will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else lose their jobs next month, there is no similar vaccination mandate for teachers or staff in Maine for schools. Likewise, decisions about whether to require masks in schools is a local decision.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 86,586 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in March 2020. At least 1,009 deaths have been linked to the viral disease.

New hospitalizations figures were not yet available on Friday. But as of Thursday, there were 221 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, 83 of whom were in critical care and 37 connected to ventilators.

Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, which is the largest hospital serving northern and eastern Maine, averaged 54.6 COVID-19 patients each day for the week ending on Thursday, which was a new record for the hospital.

“EMMC is still quite full, not just with COVID patients but also with other individuals,” Dr. James Jarvis, senior vice president at EMMC and the COVID-19 incident commander for Northern Light Health, said on Thursday. “That’s always our concern that if any of our smaller critical access hospitals had a need to send a patient for a higher level of care, would we continue to have the space for that, and that continues to be a concern of ours.”

