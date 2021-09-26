FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

2. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

3. “A Slow Fire Burning,” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead Books)

4. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

5. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

7. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois”, by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

8. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

9. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

10. “The Magician,” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)

Paperback

1. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

3. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

4. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

7. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow Books)

8. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. “The Isolation Artist,” by Bob Keyes (Godine)

3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

4. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

5. “The Comfort Book,” by Matt Haig (Penguin LIfe)

6. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

7. “On Freedom,” by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf Press)

8. “Poet Warrior,” by Joy Harjo (Norton)

9. “Hero of Two Worlds,” by Mike Duncan (Public Affairs)

10. “Go By Boat,” by Chuck Radis (Down East Books)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

3. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

4. “Hood Feminism,” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin)

5. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

6. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

7. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

8. “The Sisters of Auschwitz,” by Roxanne van Iperen (Harper)

9. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

10. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

