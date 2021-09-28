American Red Cross Blood Drives this week:

TUESDAY

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Brooks Student Center, 32 Campus Ave., Gorham

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 102 Main St., Kennebunkport

Noon to 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 5 High St., Buckfield

Noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham

Noon to 5 p.m., East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 184 Congress St., Rumford

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village By The Sea Hotel, 1373 Post Road, Wells

Noon to 4 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave., Brunswick

THURSDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St., Bath

1 to 6 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham

To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. For more details, visit redcross.org/give-blood.html

