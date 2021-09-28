Recently I called the president of my local hospital. I got her answering machine and was told she’d get back to me.

I asked her: Why would two CAT scans be $3,000 cheaper 30 miles down the road? And how could they justify the difference?

I never got a reply, but I think I got my answer: They can’t justify it.

Cathy York

Damariscotta

