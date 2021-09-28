I would like to compliment South Portland for its response to climate change. I just saw solar panels going up on the South Portland Community Center, and was heartened. I know that South Portland is doing its part to combat climate change.
All buildings in every municipality, in South Portland, in all counties, in all of Maine, should be required to include solar panels, heat pumps and other energy-efficiency improvements. Carbon offsets have not reduced carbon emissions. If we do not do our best to combat climate change, other pursuits will be null and void, because we will have destroyed our livable environment.
The only answer is for climate change mitigation to be mandated and funded, in international, federal, state, county and city laws, to fully prioritize this threat. Yes, it is expensive, but what if it is not all about money?
I fear for the future of the coming generations. Will we destroy this planet with reactivity and self-absorption? A longer view than “can’t see it from my house” is needed. Unfortunately, most Americans live by the credo “But I want that, now!” I don’t blame the next generation for being upset about our greed and denial.
Thank you, South Portland, for trying to mitigate what was possible, and within our reach. It is not the answer, but seeing these solar panels on the Community Center made my day.
If no one does anything, nothing happens.
Ellen Zimmerman
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: LePage and his racist rhetoric don’t belong in Maine
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Policy changes needed to end ‘preventable’ officer deaths
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Killer drone program makes our country less safe
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: New program would offer Maine students alternative to quarantine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Hospital officials unable to justify disparity in costs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.