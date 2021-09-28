RICHMOND — Cole Alexander had two goals and four assists to lead Richmond past Temple 11-0 in boys soccer action Tuesday.

Connor Vachon added two goals for Richmond (5-2-0) while Chance Taylor, Brady Alexander, Max Viselli, Max Trask, Wyatt Cassidy and Ben Fournier also scored. Vachon and Alexx Roy combined to make two saves.

Joshua Wiles made 22 saves for Temple (0-1-1).

LISBON 2, HALL-DALE 1: Sam Labamba and Levi Tibbetts each scored second-half goals as the host Greyhounds (7-1) won the MVC showdown against the Bulldogs (5-2) in Lisbon.

Hunter Brissette assisted on both goals for Lisbon.

Kai Lucas scored on a header off of Camden Adams’ free kick to give Hall-Dale a 1-0 halftime lead.

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 10, TEMPLE 0: Lila Viselli scored five goals to lead the Bobcats (4-3-0) to the East/West Conference victory in Richmond.

Alana Hickson had three goals and five assists, while Katie Johnson scored twice with an assist. Liz Johnson made seven saves.

Sofia Recio stopped 15 shots for the Bereans (2-2-0).

FREEPORT 1, GRAY-NG 0: Helen Pope scored in the second half to give the Falcons (2-4) the win over the Patriots (2-5) in Gray.

Amanda Panciocco and Lauren Roussel combined for four saves for Freeport.

Isa Ross made eight saves for G-NG.

CARRABEC 8, WISCASSET 2: Molly Hayes had five goals to lead the Cobras to the win in North Anson.

Aslynn Blais added two goals for Carrabec (1-0-0) while Cassidy Smith had the other goal. Trinity Slate made 13 saves.

Harris Harriman scored for Wiscasset (0-2-0).