BALTIMORE — Garrett Whitlock, who is on the 10-day injured list with a right pectoral strain, threw here at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

“He’s doing better. I think 60 throws if I’m not mistaken,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. “That’s what (head trainer) Brad Pearson said. He felt good. Now we’ll see how he reacts tonight and tomorrow. And then we’ll see if we take the next step. But a big step for him obviously to be able to go out there and play catch.”

Whitlock is eligible to return from the injured list Thursday. But it’s unlikely he’ll be activated then. He still needs to throw off a mound before the Red Sox are ready to bring him back.

“As of right now, I think it’s too soon to be honest with you,” Cora said. “But you never know how guys will react. But I think not throwing a bullpen, being realistic for me, I don’t think Thursday will be the day.”

Whitlock is 8-4 with a 1.99 ERA (72 1/3 innings, 16 earned runs), two saves, 14 holds and a .235 batting average against in 45 outings.

J.D. MARTINEZ still has a few weeks to decide if he wants to return to the Red Sox in 2022. Evidently, that decision could still go either way.

Martinez, who has until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to inform the Red Sox of his decision, must choose between returning to Boston for a $19.375 million salary or opting out and hitting the free-agent market. In a recent conversation with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, Martinez said he was still undecided.

“I’m right in the middle,” Martinez told WEEI.com. “It’s a balancing line, and I’m right in the middle. I haven’t made a decision. I don’t worry about that stuff, but right now I’m right in the middle.”

The five-year, $110 million contract Martinez signed with the Red Sox in Feb. 2018 included opt-out clauses after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons that would theoretically allow the slugger to re-enter free agency early if he desired. But the four-time All-Star decided to return to Boston on the first two occasions, locking in a $23.75 million salary for 2020 and a $19.375 payday for 2021.

Martinez’s decision isn’t a particularly simple one. He has had a solid season – hitting .285 with 27 homers and an .865 OPS – but he has been inconsistent since April and will turn 35 next August. Further complicating matters is the fact the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, meaning teams might have different budgets for 2022 than they did in 2021. One unresolved issue – the possibility that the National League adopts the designated hitter for 2022 and beyond – would double the amount of potential destinations for Martinez as a free agent.

What Martinez decides will have a major impact on Boston’s offseason. If Martinez decides to opt out, the Sox are more likely to pursue a reunion with Kyle Schwarber, who would have a clearer path to at-bats as the DH if Martinez is out of the picture. The Sox could also more aggressively pursue expensive free agents on the open market; if Martinez returns, the club could look to trade him before Opening Day.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous