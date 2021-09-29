OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Ponda L. Cilley Stanhope, 73, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Sept. 26, 2021 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough.The daughter of Bernard E. and Pauline (Phinney) Cilley, Ponda was born in Portland on March 29, 1948. She was a 1966 graduate of Portland High School.Ponda recently retired from Maine Medical Partners Neurology. She loved her work and the people she worked with. Ponda enjoyed her walks on the beach, cooking, knitting, and doing crafts. She will be greatly missed by her husband, family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Russell Gagnon.Ponda is survived by her husband of 35 years David Stanhope; her two brothers George W. Gagnon Jr. his wife Frances, Wayne E. Cilley his wife Debra and bonus brother, John Doughty and his wife Darlene. Together they have four children, Chris Good and his wife Desiree, Diane Good, Heather Sawyer and her husband Scott, and Sara Corbeil and her husband Ron; eleven grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A service .will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. followed by the committal service in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A reception will follow the burial in the reception hall at the funeral home. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes to view Ponda’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers,donations may bemade to the:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough ME 07074

Guest Book