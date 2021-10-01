We all shop for food, most of us at some combination of Hannaford, Shaw’s, Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods. Where we shop depends on many factors: It’s an open market.

For New Mainers (immigrants, refugees, asylees), those choices depend on proximity, availability of certain stock items and price. Understandably, the Forest Avenue Hannaford serves, among numerous communities, many of those who are new to our land, for whom English is a second language.

This letter is in praise of the employees at that particular Hannaford, which feels like the “mother ship” of their brand.

Most of those employees are white; some of their patrons are not. Time and again, I witness those employees, especially the checkout personnel, being kind and patient in helping non-white shoppers maneuver the process of checking out.

If you’re white, and you speak English, checking out at a supermarket is rote. If you’re in a strange land, and your English is limited, and there are forms or cards to deal with, that process can be a challenge.

I don’t know if those Hannaford personnel receive special training, or if they’re just great at their jobs, but they deserve a quiet cheer from all of us. They could be impatient; they’re not. They could be understanding; they are.

For many reasons, I prefer to shop at that place. Now, my preference is redoubled.

John Spritz

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: