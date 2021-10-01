Roberto Rodriguez, an at-large Portland City Council candidate, is a man of integrity, experience and vision. We are retired social workers and still very active in the community. We have lived in Portland for over 30 years as our city has grown and housing prices soared.

We believe Roberto Rodriguez is the candidate who most thoroughly understands how housing affordability relates to our ability to keep young people in our city. Now, like never before, we are growing a young, diverse and empowered workforce. It is time to limit outside interests that control resources and promote unchecked gentrification.

That is why we need to vote for Roberto Rodriguez for City Council. Roberto’s has always recognized the plight of ordinary people, who have been disenfranchised, and students of color, whose voices are all but silenced.

Vote for Roberto Rodriguez. He will listen and he will fight for you.

Blanca Santiago

Jon Bradley

Portland