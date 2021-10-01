Roberto Rodriguez, an at-large Portland City Council candidate, is a man of integrity, experience and vision. We are retired social workers and still very active in the community. We have lived in Portland for over 30 years as our city has grown and housing prices soared.
We believe Roberto Rodriguez is the candidate who most thoroughly understands how housing affordability relates to our ability to keep young people in our city. Now, like never before, we are growing a young, diverse and empowered workforce. It is time to limit outside interests that control resources and promote unchecked gentrification.
That is why we need to vote for Roberto Rodriguez for City Council. Roberto’s has always recognized the plight of ordinary people, who have been disenfranchised, and students of color, whose voices are all but silenced.
Vote for Roberto Rodriguez. He will listen and he will fight for you.
Blanca Santiago
Jon Bradley
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Chocolate Church Arts Center presents local Lady Lamb on Oct. 9
-
Scarborough Leader
St. Maximilian Kolbe to host free retreat
-
Scarborough Leader
Casella driver and 2-year-old become friends in Scarborough
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough fire chief announces retirement
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough considers 5G ordinance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.