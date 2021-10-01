The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts Climate Change in the American Mind surveys of American voters twice a year, in March and September. It may come as no surprise that given the number and breadth of extreme climate events that the U.S. has endured this year, the most recent survey is showing that the number of people who are convinced global warming is happening, who are worried about global warming and who believe people in the U.S. are being harmed right now has increased dramatically in the last six months.

Why is this important? With the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change crying we are in a “code red for humanity,” the Democrats, without Republican support, are trying to pass the first federal comprehensive climate legislation ever using budget reconciliation, which requires only 51 votes in the Senate. Both parties need to know that 70 percent of American voters are very worried or somewhat worried about global warming. For the first time, a majority of American voters (55 percent) say that people in the U.S. are being harmed by climate change. A majority of voters in both parties want Congress to do more to mitigate climate change.

With broad political support for taking action, Congress must not fail to act. Call Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree and tell them to support comprehensive climate legislation and include a price on carbon so that we not only meet the 2030 targets of reducing emissions by 50 percent but we are on a path to net zero emissions by 2050.

Dorothy Jones

Brunswick

