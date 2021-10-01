A Massachusetts man was killed Thursday night when his car was struck by a tractor-trailer as he tried to cross over to the opposite side of the Maine Turnpike.

Brian N. Anger, 52, of Auburn, Massachusetts, died after his BMW was hit on the driver’s side by a tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Sahib Singh of Fresno, California, according to Maine State Police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the turnpike in Wells.

Police say Singh was driving in the right lane when he saw a BMW parked in the breakdown lane. Singh moved to the middle lane, but the car pulled out directly in front of the truck. It appeared Anger was attempting to use the crossover at mile 20 to get to the southbound lane, police said.

Both vehicles came to rest against the guardrails in the median.

Anger died at the scene. Singh, who was hauling bulk goods to Lewiston, was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police do not know why Anger tried to use the crossover. The crash remains under investigation.

The left northbound lane at mile 20 remained blocked Friday morning, but other lanes were open.

