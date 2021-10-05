Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed.  10/13  6 p.m.  Expenditure Limitation Amendment  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  10/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/13  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/13  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  10/14  5 p.m.  Mare Brook Watershed Management Plan

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  10/12  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  10/13  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  10/13  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  10/14  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  10/12  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/13  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  10/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles