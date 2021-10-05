Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Expenditure Limitation Amendment City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 10/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/13 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 10/14 5 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Management Plan
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 10/12 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 10/13 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 10/13 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 10/14 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 10/12 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room
Thur. 10/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Russian film crew in orbit to make 1st movie in space
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Kyrie Irving misses first practice after Nets return to New York
-
Local & State
Maine triple homicide trial is moved to avoid jury bias
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth School Board candidates vary on new schools
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth School Board candidates vary on new schools