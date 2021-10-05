Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Expenditure Limitation Amendment City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 10/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/13 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. School Board

Thur. 10/14 5 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Management Plan

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 10/12 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee

Wed. 10/13 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Wed. 10/13 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur. 10/14 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 10/12 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room

Thur. 10/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

