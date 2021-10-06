Freeport councilors voted to adjust rules around solar energy projects on Tuesday, opening the door for a potential new development off Route 1.
The new rules permit arrays of up to 15-acres in a particular commercial zone bordering Route 1 south. Previously, the cap in the area was 2-acres.
In addition, developments will be required to sit 150 feet back from Route 1 and at least one mile from another solar farm. A general restriction on herbicides was also approved.
The changes were sparked after an application from NBD Solar Maine was submitted in April to build a roughly 10-acre array off Route 1. The engineering company working on the project is Hoyte, Tanner & Associate, and according to Project Manager Shawn Tobey, the development proposal will now likely be closer to 15-acres due to the rule change.
The array would be a roughly 5-megawatt connection to the grid, Tobey said, which translates to between 2,000 and 3,000 houses being powered at full output.
“It’s a commercial lot that’s not really ideal for commercial development,” Tobey said, noting the parcel’s steep terrain. “But it’s a perfect use for solar where it’ll be mostly hidden from view.”
The project still needs review and approval from the town, which Tobey estimated would take roughly 3 or 4 months.
This story will be updated.
