Annual tea celebrates Maine deaf culture

The Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Late Deafened held its 30th Annual Deaf Culture Award Ceremony and Tea virtually Sept. 16, when awards were presented to those who have contributed to deaf culture in Maine: Citizenship Youth Award, Marlaco Bethune; Special Recognition Award, Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., director, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Advocate for the Needs of the Deaf Community Award, Ginny Hewes; Outstanding Citizenship Award, Melinda Stamp; Special Commendation Award, Maine Hands & Voices, Craig Hamilton Taylor; Special Recognition Award, Dr. Toni H. Rees; Clifton F. Rodgers; Lifetime Achievement Award, Melinda Smith Meyers.

“The deaf community has its own language, culture, history and traditions which have shaped our state for generations. The many contributions of deaf people to the state of Maine should be celebrated,” said Gov. Janet Mills, who proclaimed the week of Sept. 19-25 as Deaf Culture Week.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Hope Acts is pleased to announce the addition of Innocent Ilunga to its board of directors.

Ilunga, of Portland, serves as a teller at Infinity Credit Union. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ilunga lived at Hope House and participated in the Hope House English Language Program as a student and later as a volunteer assistant.

Founded in 2012, Hope Acts provides housing, English classes and other resources to support immigrants as they transition to life in Greater Portland.

Natural Resources Council of Maine introduced two new staff members: Jack Shapiro, of Brunswick, is the Climate & Clean Energy director; and Rebecca Schultz, who lives in Phippsburg, is the senior advocate for Climate & Clean Energy.

Knickerbocker Group, the award-winning design, construction, and property management firm based in Boothbay and Portland, is delighted to announce that Danielle Betts, after 14 years with the company, has been promoted to president.

Kristina M.J. Powell has been named the new executive director of the Telling Room. She is a graduate of Bowdoin College and has family ties in Maine.

The Telling Room empowers youth through writing and sharing their voices with the world.

The Governor’s Energy Office announced that William Harwood of Yarmouth, one of Maine’s most experienced energy and utility attorneys, has been appointed as senior advisor for Regulatory Affairs.

In this new role, he will support the office’s work with state and federal energy and utility regulatory agencies, such as the Maine Public Utilities Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Bishop Robert Deeley has announced that Monsignor René Mathieu has been appointed temporary administrator of All Saints Parish (St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick; St. John the Baptist Church, Brunswick; St. Mary Church, Bath; Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Boothbay Harbor; St. Ambrose Church, Richmond; St. Patrick Church, Newcastle; St. Katharine Drexel Church, Harpswell).

Portland-based law firm Verrill has announced new leadership changes, including the elevation of Chrissie Eastin to director of Human Resources and Robert Wright to director of Office Operations.

Granted

Central Maine Power recently awarded $20,000 to 317 Main’s capital campaign, “Raise the Barn,” as its contribution to the project.

317 Main Community Music Center’s building expansion will feature 10 additional music studios, a 200-seat, multi-purpose performance and dance space, an intimate cafe and community space, and a recording studio for digital music.

“We are so honored to be a part of the few select organizations to be chosen by CMP,” said John Williams, executive director of 317 Main. “This gift from CMP propels us forward to our $4 million campaign goal as we prepare to break ground in October.”

The nonprofit Friends of Portland Adult Education has received $60,000 from Bank of America to enhance Portland Adult Education’s workforce training programs and career services for its diverse students.

“PAE students are incredibly motivated and have a wealth of knowledge and skills that can benefit Maine,” said PAE Assistant Director Elizabeth Love. “Bank of America’s support will expand economic opportunities for our students and the community as a whole.”

With strong employer and community partnerships, PAE designs and implements customized workforce training opportunities for students to enter or advance in a range of professional fields. The current sector focuses on health care, education, financial services, early childhood education and transportation. The programs integrate language and skills training as well as career advising and job search support.

Portland Adult Education serves about 2,000 students in its academic and workforce programs each year. Students are racially and linguistically diverse with approximately 77% students identifying as Black or African American, with 45 primary languages spoken and nearly 70 nationalities represented.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that its Local Helping Local initiative is focusing its latest contribution on helping school districts in Cumberland and York Counties with student hunger. On the final day of Hunger Action Month, the credit union is making a financial contribution to all 31 school districts in Cumberland and York counties to support school backpack and/or school food pantry programs in each district. Collectively, the contribution will provide more than 12,500 meals to students in both counties.

