CUMBERLAND – Kenneth Alan McAfee, 83, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his wife, Judy, by his side.

Ken was born Feb. 16, 1938, at The Maine General Hospital in Portland to Harold Graves McAfee and Elizabeth Blair Hodgkins. He attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1956 where he was a member of Hy-Y. He later attended Bates College, graduating with a degree in History in 1961. While at Bates, he met his wife of 59 years, Judith Rogers. He was also a graduate of the Executive Development School National Association of Savings Banks through the University of Massachusetts.

After graduating from Bates, Ken spent six years in the Air Force Air National Guard as part of the 265th radio relay squadron. He worked in the banking industry for 50 years, first with Maine National Bank, then Maine Savings Bank, finally retiring from Bath Savings Institution.

To read Ken’s full obituary or to leave online condolences for the family please visit http://www.hopememorial.com

Guest Book