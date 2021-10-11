Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 10/19 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 10/21 Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Mon. 10/18 4 p.m. Town Council Workshop with Maine State Housing Authority Town Hall
Tues. 10/19 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 10/20 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 10/20 5 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall
Wed. 10/20 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 10/14 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Committee Town Hall
Tues. 10/19 8:30 a.m. Community Development Committee
Tues. 10/19 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee Town Hall
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
Mon. 10/18 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 10/19 6 p.m. Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan
Tues. 10/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 10/19 5:30 p.m. Select Board Workshop Wescustogo
Tues. 10/19 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing Wescustogo
Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 10/19 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Planning Board Mallett Hall
Wed. 10/20 Capital Improvement Planning Committee Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
Mon. 10/18 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room
Tues. 10/19 5:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Task Force Community Room
Wed. 10/20 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing and Communications Subcommittee Community Room
Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Town Council Community Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
