Chebeague Island

Tues. 10/19 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School

Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 10/21 Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon. 10/18 4 p.m. Town Council Workshop with Maine State Housing Authority Town Hall

Tues. 10/19 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Wed. 10/20 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 10/20 5 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall

Wed. 10/20 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Durham

Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Thur. 10/14 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Committee Town Hall

Tues. 10/19 8:30 a.m. Community Development Committee

Tues. 10/19 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee Town Hall

Freeport

Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Mon. 10/18 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues. 10/19 6 p.m. Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan

Tues. 10/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Tues. 10/19 5:30 p.m. Select Board Workshop Wescustogo

Tues. 10/19 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing Wescustogo

Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo

Pownal

Tues. 10/19 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Planning Board Mallett Hall

Wed. 10/20 Capital Improvement Planning Committee Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin

Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

Mon. 10/18 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room

Tues. 10/19 5:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Task Force Community Room

Wed. 10/20 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing and Communications Subcommittee Community Room

Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Town Council Community Room

