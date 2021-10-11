Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  10/19  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Wed.  10/20  6 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  10/21  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  10/14  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon.  10/18  4 p.m.  Town Council Workshop with Maine State Housing Authority  Town Hall

Tues.  10/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  10/20  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  10/20  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  10/20  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/14  10 a.m.  Shellfish Conservation Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  10/19  8:30 a.m.  Community Development Committee

Tues.  10/19  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Thur.  10/21  7 p.m.  Harbor/Waterfront Committee  Town Hall

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/14  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Thur.  10/14  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Mon.  10/18  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  10/19  6 p.m.  Office Hours for Freeport Downtown Vision Plan

Tues.  10/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  10/20  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  10/19  5:30 p.m.  Select Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Tues.  10/19  7 p.m.  Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing  Wescustogo

Thur.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  10/19  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  10/20  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Mallett Hall

Wed.  10/20  Capital Improvement Planning Committee  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/14  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

Mon.  10/18  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  Community Room

Tues.  10/19  5:30 p.m.  Pesticides Advisory Task Force  Community Room

Wed.  10/20  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing and Communications Subcommittee  Community Room

Thur.  10/21  7 p.m.  Town Council  Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles