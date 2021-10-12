Maine Medical Center
Loretta Anne Morton, born Sept. 17 to Kyle and Lindsey Morton of Arundel. Grandparents are Kelly Michaud and Edward Michaud Jr. of Wells, and John Morton and Rachel Morton of Davenport, Fla.
Great-grandparents are Maxine Michaud and Mary Morton-Saucier, both of Wells, and Karen Winton-Smith and Joe Smith of North Berwick.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
The Recycle Bin: Circular and linear economies
-
Times Record Opinion
Lawmaker unintentionally highlights importance of men in family planning
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: The importance of continued masking in schools
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: City’s homeless plan still the best option
-
Community News
Community meals