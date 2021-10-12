Maine Medical Center

Loretta Anne Morton, born Sept. 17 to Kyle and Lindsey Morton of Arundel. Grandparents are Kelly Michaud and Edward Michaud Jr. of Wells, and John Morton and Rachel Morton of Davenport, Fla.

Great-grandparents are Maxine Michaud and Mary Morton-Saucier, both of Wells, and Karen Winton-Smith and Joe Smith of North Berwick.

