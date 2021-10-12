TOPSHAM – Remi St. Onge was born at home on 3 Summer Street in Brunswick on Jan. 3, 1929 to Omer and Alice St. Onge. He was the youngest of four children. He had a lifelong connection to Brunswick and no matter where he roamed he always came back to his home town.﻿Dad was a curious and spirited boy who turned into a curious and spirited man. Going anywhere with Dad meant being there a while. He loved to talk to people and always had eye rolling jokes for all. His charm and sense of humor made him a favorite with everyone, tellers, cashiers, neighbors, and complete strangers. He left everyone with a smile on their face. ﻿Dad joined the Navy and spent most of his time on the USS WASP, as a corpsman, cruising the Mediterranean. He had so many stories of his time aboard ship. The highlight being meeting the Pope in Rome. He also talked about seeing the Tour de France when it came through Nice. ﻿After his time in the Navy, he enrolled at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts and received a business degree. He spent his entire career working as a salesman in the pharmaceutical industry starting with Strasenburgh and ending with Mead Johnson Laboratories.﻿He married his beloved Henrietta September 10, 1951 in Fort Kent, Maine and they enjoyed 68 happy years of marriage. Henrietta passed away last August and he was looking forward to being reunited with her. ﻿Dad enjoyed music and was a member of the Barbershop Quartet for a long time. He loved to harmonize. And a very little known fact, he played the saxophone as well. Sometimes in the evening he’d get out his “sax” and Mom would play the piano and music would fill the house. He was a former member in the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, in Brunswick. His devotion in his faith sustained him through many difficult times.﻿He enjoyed traveling and was always interested in the western United States, especially with the abundance of animals and wide open spaces. ﻿He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Omer, his sisters Agnes and Fabienne, and his son-in-law David. ﻿He is survived by his son Paul and his wife Shelley of Casper, Wyoming and his daughter, Ann of West Bath, Maine, his grandchildren, Jason, Lee and his wife Amber, and Craig and his partner Amanda, great grandchildren Shantel, Carter, Alexander, Christopher, Jayden, Rylee, Tyler, Aleister, and Steven. Plus many well-loved nieces and nephews.﻿A funeral mass will be celebrated a St. John’s Church, Brunswick, October 18, at 11 a.m. A Memorial and interment for both Mom and Dad will be held in the spring of 2022. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers a donation to the MidCoast Hunger Prevention at 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, Maine 04011 would be appreciated

Guest Book