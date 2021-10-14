TOPSFIELD, Mass. – John Arthur Harvey, 91, of Topsfield an accomplished businessman, tennis player, downhill skier, jazz aficionado, and storyteller, died peacefully on Oct. 7, 2021 in Harwich.Born in Boston on April 14, 1930, the youngest son of Roger Laighton Harvey and Aagot (Berg) Harvey. John attended Williston Northampton School, Boston University, and Monterey Language School. Later, he served in The U.S. Air Force during the Korean War in Germany. He married “his girl” Linda Gorham of Wellesley. He and Linda proudly raised their four children in Topsfield. There, they played hockey on the backyard pond, despite the thin ice; attended many Red Sox games, despite the Yankees; and hosted numerous Thanksgiving dinners, despite the year the electricity went out.John’s business acumen led to his founding Harvey Tool Company, a business he started in the family living room became a leading machine tool company in North America – and is still thriving today as Harvey Performance Company in Rowley.John loved telling stories. Whether it was the one room schoolhouse he attended growing up in Ellsworth, Maine; his days skiing in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany; his Club 92 tennis matches; or trekking Tuckerman Ravine with lifelong friends, John never ran out of memories to share.As many friends have said, “John Harvey was one of a kind.” He found great joy in helping future generations and loved offering his business and financial advice to young people. He took great pride in watching his granddaughters, Kristen and Katie succeed in their careers. Later in his life, he found special meaning mentoring two young men from East Africa and watching them flourish in their new lives in America.John and Linda enjoyed their retirement years with friends and family in Harwich Port, Sanibel, Fla., and Bridgton. To say that he loved his summer place on Highland Lake in Bridgton would be an understatement. He spent his days puttering around Juniper Lodge and Plumed Thistle painting boards and repairing screens. He delighted in the cry of the loon, drinking his morning coffee on the dock, and paddling around the lake in his Old Town canoe.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda and three daughters, Julie and her husband, David Carignan of Bradford, N.H.; Sally and her partner, John Richardson of Barton, Vt., and Elizabeth of South Portland; as well as grandchildren, Kristen and Katherine Doering. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who adored Uncle John.He was predeceased by his son, John Jr., and his sisters, Virginia Harvey Brett and Priscilla Harvey Churchill.A celebration of his life will be held at the Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St., Topsfield, Mass., on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at http://www.chapmanfuneral.com.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, Maine (www.mainelakes.org), or Southern Maine Community College Foundation in South Portland, Maine (www.my.smccme.edu/ICS/Online_Giving.jnz)

Guest Book