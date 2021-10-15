CUMBERLAND — Sutter Auger scored in the first half and Isaac Grondin in the second as Yarmouth shut out Greely, 2-0, in a Class B South boys’ soccer game Friday night.

Auger’s goal came off a pass from Adam McLaughlin. Grondin scored out of a scrum off a throw-in by Liam Hickey.

Cole Snyder stopped three shots as Yarmouth (12-0-1) recorded its 10th shutout in 13 games.

Luca Duina made six saves for Greely (8-3-2).

DEERING 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Adilson Vidal scored in each half, and the Rams (8-4-1) held off the Golden Trojans (5-8) at Portland.

Vidal was assisted by Patricio Mowa off a corner kick to give Deering a 1-0 halftime lead. The Rams made it 2-0 when Vidal scored with an assist from Nick Mboumba.

LEAVITT 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 2: Cooper McGray notched a goal and an assist, and Robbie Gladu and Logan Berube also scored for the Hornets (6-5-2) in a win against the Eagles (3-8-2) in Newcastle.

Ian Redstone and Blake Springer each had an assist. Myles Hanscom made five saves for Leavitt.

Maddox Tilas and Jack Duncan scored for Lincoln, and Isaac Thompson stopped 12 shots.

CHOP POINT 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: David Whitney scored twice in the first half, and the Bears (3-4-1) blanked the Lions (1-8) at Woolwich.

Nate Sullivan recorded the shutout, making three saves. Tyler Wilson had seven saves for Greater Portland Christian.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Noelle Denholm scored twice in the second half as the Rangers (9-3) topped the Seagulls (8-5) at Kittery.

Julia Durling’s unassisted goal gave Traip a 1-0 halftime lead.

Elise MacNair scored for Old Orchard Beach.

Traip keeper Olivia O’Leary made six saves. Summer St. Louis of OOB stopped four shots.

YARMOUTH 5, GREELY 1: Katelyn D’Appolonia and Taylor Oranella each scored twice, and Ava Feeley added a goal and two assists as the Clippers (11-1-1) broke out to a 5-0 halftime lead and downed the Rangers (6-5-2) at Yarmouth.

Ally Martin scored for Greely.

Regan Sullivan and Eden Young split time in goal for the Clippers, combining for eight saves. Elyse Branch stopped eight shots for the Rangers.

CHEVERUS 8, WESTBROOK 0: Julia Kratzer scored two goals in the first half and another in the second to help power the Stags (9-4) past the Blue Blazes (0-13) at Portland.

Carolyn Bolduc and Jillian Foley added their first varsity goals for Cheverus. Kadynne Smith, Finley Brown and Lilly Hoyt also scored.

MARSHWOOD 0, PORTLAND 0: Vanessa Connolly made 11 saves for Portland (5-6-1) in a tie against visiting Marshwood (7-5-2).

WAYNFLETE 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Lucy Hart scored twice, and Cece Marshall and Iris Stutzman each added a goal and an assist as the Flyers (7-5) defeated the Hawks (0-11) in Hiram.

Lucy Sarno also scored and Fallon Culley got an assist for Waynflete.

Elyse Guptill answered for Sacopee.

FIELD HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Ella Holland and Clarice Forrester scored two goals apiece as the Hawks (3-11) defeated the Red Riots (0-13) at South Portland.

Emily Johnson also scored.

Emily Keefe stopped eight shots for South Portland.

OAK HILL 1, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Cassie Steckino scored early in the second overtime to give the Raiders (5-8-1) a victory over the Seahawks (2-11-1) in Wales.

Mia Valliere assisted on the goal. Sierra Lane made three saves for the shutout.

Jaelyn Crocker stopped nine shots for Boothbay/Wiscasset.

