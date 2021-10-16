Maine State Police at the scene of the accident Saturday afternoon on Interstate 295 in Cumberland. Mike Rodger photo

An accident involving a piece of construction equipment closed one southbound lane of Interstate 295 at the Tuttle Road overpass in Cumberland late Saturday afternoon. Motorists should expect delays.

A spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said the equipment may have struck the overpass. Maine Department of Transportation survey crews are en route to the site to inspect the bridge, she said. There were no injuries.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
cumberland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles