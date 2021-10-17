BELFAST — The town of Belfast is inching toward a goal of planting a million flowers.
Elisabeth Wolfe, who launched the effort, said this is the fourth year people have worked to plant bulbs through the Belfast Daffodil Project. The goal of a million bulbs is still far off, but they’re inching closer. Volunteers have planted 26,000 bulbs so far this year.
“When we finish this year, we will have planted nearly 157,000 bulbs over the four years,” Wolfe told the Bangor Daily News.
A team of about 15 downtown business owners and friends planted 5,500 bulbs alongside the path on Indigenous People’s Day. A planting party on the Belfast Commons was held Saturday.
Locals believe brightly colored daffodils present a colorful harbinger of warmth when they bloom in the spring, said Glenn Montgomery.
“Daffodils are some of the first flowers to come up,” he said. After a long winter, it gives everyone a lift to see all that color. It just brightens everybody’s spirits after the winter.”
