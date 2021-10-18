The Maine Department of Corrections has reported another incident of unrest inside the youth prison, this time requiring backup from local police.

Spokeswoman Anna Black said a small group damaged property inside Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland on Sunday night. She did not say what caused the incarcerated youth to act out or provide any details on the response by staff. No one was injured.

“However, the juveniles caused significant damage to the interior of the facility, including breaking windows and tearing apart classrooms, offices, and living spaces,” Black wrote in an email.

She said the department will work with internal investigators and the local prosecutor’s office “to identify potential charges for these juvenile offenders.”

The state recently hired the national Center for Children’s Law and Policy to conduct an independent review of recent altercations between staff and incarcerated youth. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office is investigating at least two officers for possible criminal charges, and the department was reviewing the actions of five others for possible policy violations. An advocacy group raised concerns about a dangerous form of restraint that was used to restrain young people during at least one of those incidents.

In response to those altercations, department officials have repeatedly emphasized the increase in “high risk” youth at Long Creek. That assessment is based on the seriousness of the criminal charges and the need for behavioral intervention or mental health services. Those youth are placed in specific programs and housing at the prison. Black said Monday that the department is working to restore programs that were paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in hopes of curbing problems stemming from disengagement.

Lt. Todd Berman said the South Portland Police Department responded to the prison Sunday night and stayed outside the building for six hours. The officers did not have any contact with incarcerated youth, he said, and he directed other questions to the Department of Corrections.

“Our involvement was just to make sure the fence was not breached,” he wrote in an email.

