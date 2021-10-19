The Saturday Brunswick Winter Market will begin its 15th season at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fort Andross. The market will continue to operate under expanded COVID health and safety guidelines, according to organizers. Some vendors will opt to set up outside in a section of the Fort Andross parking lot while others will remain indoors. Masks will be required for all indoor visitors and vendors.

