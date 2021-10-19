The Saturday Brunswick Winter Market will begin its 15th season at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fort Andross. The market will continue to operate under expanded COVID health and safety guidelines, according to organizers. Some vendors will opt to set up outside in a section of the Fort Andross parking lot while others will remain indoors. Masks will be required for all indoor visitors and vendors.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Brunswick winter farmers market reopening in November
-
Local & State
Maine reports 883 new cases of COVID-19 over a 3-day period
-
Northern Forecaster
Art festival
-
Sports
Titans stuff Bills on fourth down for 34-31 win
-
Forecaster Opinion
Life Unwound: The longing for belonging is universal