The Saturday Brunswick Winter Market will begin its 15th season at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fort Andross. The market will continue to operate under expanded COVID health and safety guidelines, according to organizers. Some vendors will opt to set up outside in a section of the Fort Andross parking lot while others will remain indoors. Masks will be required for all indoor visitors and vendors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: