A new public art piece was unveiled in downtown Brunswick on Wednesday.

The two new murals on Elm Street depict the Fort Andross Mill Complex and the steeple of the First Parish Church — both landmarks of Brunswick — and were painted by local artist Greg Mason Burns.

The project was a collaboration between Brunswick Public Art, Brunswick Downtown Association, the town of Brunswick, Bowdoin College and Walmart. The first three organized the project, while the college provided the building and Walmart funded the project through a roughly $2,500 grant.

“This project highlights the mission of Brunswick Public Art: to inspire and promote quality public art that captures the spirit, values and visions of our diverse community,” said Brunswick Public Art Board President Susan Weems during a ceremony Wednesday. “Over the 10 years of our existence, Brunswick Public Art has sponsored visual and interactive projects of varied types, like the sculptures in front of the visitors center and on the town mall, and this mural installation.”

A companion project is scheduled to be installed adjacent to the Brunswick Public Works building, Weems added.

“I work a lot in abstraction, I work a lot in concepts,” said Burns at the ceremony. “My work is sometimes representative, sometimes realistic in nature, but I really really like the idea of trying to create something that feels like something else, not necessarily looks like it.”

The murals were created using lacquer spray paint and are covered in a wax coating. The piece took about eight weeks to create from start to finish, Burns said, and he hopes it will last 10 years.

